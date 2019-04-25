Did you ever want to attend Bayside High? Or have a drink at SUR? Or maybe help Benson crack the case? Series: Your Story Universe, the new mobile game, allows fans to do just that, playing alongside their favorite personalities from Vanderpump Rules, Saved by the Bell, Law & Order, The Breakfast Club and more, and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the trailer.

“It’s basically like a choose-your-own-adventure book but with TV shows, a lot of your favorite TV shows like Law & Order or Vanderpump Rules or Xena,” Mario Lopez told Us exclusively on set for the trailer. “You can create your own avatar, be one of the characters and immerse yourself into one of the stories. Depending on who you choose and how you navigate it, it helps kind of determine, like the books, what the story could be. So they are very clever, and it’s been fun to host today.”

Lopez and wife Courtney share two children, Gia 8, and Dominic a.k.a Nico, 5, and are expecting their third this summer. While his kids aren’t impressed by his Saved by the Bell days, the 45-year-old star is thinking this game may change that.

“I’m hoping my daughter gives it another chance and my son. Maybe the new kid will like it,” he told Us. “My nieces and nephews really like it. So maybe they’re just sick of seeing me at home, and the last thing they want to do is see me again!”

Lisa Vanderpump also revealed that fans can come work for her in the game – and change what they saw on the show.

“You can make different choices, which I wish [the cast] would sometimes,” the business owner, 58, told Us. “Some of the story lines will be inspired by actually what’s happened on the show and then you’ll go, ‘No, I don’t want to do what James Kennedy did. I want to do what I should do, what Lisa would tell me to do!’”

Series: Your Story Universe is now available via the App Store and Google Play.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!