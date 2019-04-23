Half a year on a new path! Lala Kent felt “blessed” to celebrate six months of sobriety on Monday, April 22, as she told Instagram followers.

“Today, I celebrate 6 months of sobriety,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 28, wrote in a post on Monday. “I know I talk about this often, but y’all … I still can’t believe it. I feel the need to share my story because I know I’m not the only one out there suffering from this. It’s not an easy path I’ve chosen, but I chose it because it was between one thing, and my life. I take it one day at a time. I celebrate each day that I go through in a clear state of mind, & the next day I wake up with the same goal: stay clear. … I’m feeling blessed.”

Randall Emmett, her fiancé, also marked the occasion on Monday, uploading an Instagram video of Kent celebrating the milestone with cake. “It’s a day filled with blessings, I cannot tell you how proud I am,” the 48-year-old wrote to the reality star, to whom he proposed in September 2018. “6 months of sobriety, it brings tears to my eyes to see your strength and passion for life. Your my hero and my inspiration. I love you my angel. Congratulation @lalakent.”

In March, Kent labeled herself an alcoholic in an emotional Instagram Stories clip, telling her followers how Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12-step program helped her cope with her father’s April 2018 death.

“The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me,” she said at the time. “As someone who does need to be sober, being in my right frame of mind, every single day is truly incredible.”

She continued: “When I’m having the roughest day that I could possibly have, I, for once in a very, very long time, see the light at the end of the tunnel. I know that tomorrow, I’m gonna be OK. If I have a bad hour, a bad day, I know, I can see that light, and I’m gonna find it, I’m gonna get to it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!