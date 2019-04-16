Love Lives

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Wants Kids With Fiance Randall Emmett: ‘I’m Meant to Be a Mom’

By

For Lala Kent, first came love, soon comes marriage, and immediately thereafter comes baby in a baby carriage. The Vanderpump Rules star told SiriusXM’s Jenny McCarthy that she is planning on starting a family with fiancé Randall Emmett soon after they tie the knot.

“All I want in my whole life is to be a mama,” Kent, 28, explained on The Jenny McCarthy Show on Monday, April 15. “I’m meant to be a mom, for sure.”

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. George Pimentel/Getty Images

In fact, the couple, who got engaged in September 2018, recently accelerated their timeline. “We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start, like, right after we get married,” Kent added.

The reality star previously expressed her motherhood ambitions in an interview with Us Weekly in February. “I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” she said at the time. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

Lala Kent visits SiriusXM Studios on April 15, 2019 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

At the time, she also gave her 48-year-old beau — whom she’s been dating since December 2017 — the highest of compliments. “Randall is the most incredible human in the world,” she told Us. “Like, I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?’ He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Two months earlier, Kent told Us she has enjoyed bonding with the film producer’s two daughters with ex-wife Ambyr Childers. “I love it so much,” she said. “My life is very different than what it used to be, but I’m obsessed. I’m obsessed with them.”

