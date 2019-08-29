



Two new diamonds! Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke officially joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 10.

Bravo announced the casting on Thursday, August 29. Beauvais, whose acting credits include The Jamie Foxx Show, NYPD Blue and Spider-Man: Homecoming, expressed her excitement to be the first African American Housewife on the franchise in a statement to the network’s Daily Dish.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” the 52-year-old said in a statement. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.”

She concluded: “I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere … and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Back in 2010, Beauvais made headlines when she exposed her then-husband Michael Nilon‘s alleged affair in an email to his colleagues at Creative Artists Agency. The pair, who share two kids, finalized their divorce the following year.

Us Weekly broke the news of Stracke’s casting earlier this month. The mother of three is friends with cast member Lisa Rinna.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a mother to three children who is also deeply committed to my efforts in philanthropy, my life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest,” Sutton told The Daily Dish on Thursday. “I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!”

Rinna, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp,Denise Richards , Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne are also all returning for season 10. Lisa Vanderpump, meanwhile, stopped filming with her costars during season 9. The SUR owner officially quit the show in June.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2020.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!