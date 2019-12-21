Lisa Rinna Responds to Denise Richards Drama With NSFW Instagram Post





It’s on! Lisa Rinna reacted to Us Weekly’s article about her feud with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Denise Richards reaching its tipping point.

“I’m about to be exposed….” the actress, 56, captioned a NSFW Instagram post on Friday, December 20. In the pic, Lisa sprawled out on a bed completely naked, with only black censor bars covering her.

The reality star continued to make light of the situation via her Instagram Story on Friday. “Omg it’s bad you guys,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of Us’ Instagram post about the drama. “Ready aim fire!”

She added: “Oh guys. What’s going to happen when I get exposed? I better get ready for that! How does one prepare for one’s exposure???? … Wait. What does one wear to be exposed? Cocktail? Black tie? Casual/Sporty?”

Us broke the news on Friday that Lisa and Denise, 48, had a falling-out during filming for season 10. “Behind the scenes, Lisa Rinna is continuing to be the instigator and continuously stir the pot for maximum drama. Rinna does this to make herself relevant and maintaining job security,” a source revealed. “Denise has had enough of Rinna’s constant meddling and passive aggressive behavior, especially with social media. Denise and Rinna are headed toward a showdown on camera, which is what Rinna has wanted.”

The insider noted that “Rinna is going to be exposed and held accountable; if Denise is the one to do it, bring it on.”

Lisa raised eyebrows on Tuesday, December 17, when she publicly asked the Bold and the Beautiful star why she missed an event at Dorit Kemsley’s house. “Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” she commented on the actress’ Instagram post, which detailed a recent health scare. “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened?”

Camille Grammer fired back at the Melrose Place alum the next day. “Denise did not quit #rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus,” the TV personality, 51, tweeted on Wednesday, December 18. “How about calling her to see how she’s Doing and stop tweeting about it.”

Lisa quickly retorted: “I did reach out to her privately. Thank you for your concern, Camille.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will return to Bravo in 2020.