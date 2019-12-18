



“Denise did not quit #rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus,” Camille, 51, tweeted on Wednesday, December 18. “How about calling her to see how she’s Doing and stop tweeting about it.”

Camille’s tweet came after Lisa, 56, called out Denise for missing a party Dorit Kemsley’s house over the weekend. While the details of the get-together have yet to be revealed, several reports state that the event was supposed to serve as the season 10 finale.

“Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” the former Melrose Place star commented on Denise’s Tuesday, December 17, Instagram post. “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened ?”

While Denise hasn’t publicly replied to Lisa’s concerns, her aforementioned social media post did reveal a recent health scare the Bold and the Beautiful star suffered.

“Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it’s easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away. They did not and got a lot worse. I’m so grateful to @herniadoc & her fabulous team. I thought I had one femoral hernia, I actually had 2 femoral & 2 inguinal,” Denise explained. “And I waited way too long & didn’t even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) … gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves.”

After Camille accused Lisa of not personally contacting Denise, the Veronica Mars alum fired back via Twitter: “I did reach out to her privately. Thank you for your concern, Camille.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which also stars Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and newbie Sutton Stracke, will return to Bravo in 2020.