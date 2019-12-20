



Things are getting messy in Beverly Hills. Brandi Glanville seemingly called out Camille Grammer for getting involved in Denise Richards and Lisa Rinna’s recent social media drama.

“Ive been asked not to get involved and i won’t but I have sooooo many things to say about A certain someone tweeting at certain other person to get off Twitter… R U serious !!!!!” the 47-year-old Drinking and Tweeting author wrote on Thursday, December 19. “Pot call kettle.”

While Brandi refrained from going into details, Lisa, 56, made headlines when she revealed Denise, 48, was missing from a recent filming session for the Bravo hit at Dorit Kemsley’s home.

“Denise are you ok? You never showed up to Dorit’s Sat night we were all so worried about you. What happened?!” the former soap star wrote on Denise’s Tuesday, December 17, Instagram post. “You said you were coming, you were meeting Garcelle [Beauvais], We never heard from you. What happened ?”

Camille, 51, then accused Lisa of not only reaching out to Denise publicly.

“Denise did not quit #rhobh and Rinna you throw your friend under a bus,” the former MTV dancer tweeted on Wednesday, December 18. “How about calling her to see how she’s Doing and stop tweeting about it.”

The Melrose Place alum subsequently fired back, “I did reach out to her privately. Thank you for your concern, Camille.”

Thursday wasn’t the first time that Brandi took on Camille via social media. Last month, the Celebrity Big Brother alum was less subtle about her shade.

“It’s hilarious @TheRealCamilleG is so gangster & fearless on Twitter but the second she sees me in real life she tells everyone she’s afraid of me and hides from me the entire night,” Brandi tweeted on November 13. “#diamonds drama & cowards 💗.”

Both Brandi and Camille are set to have recurring roles on season 10 of RHOBH, which will return to Bravo in 2020. Denise, Lisa, Dorit, Garcelle, Kyle Richards,Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne are confirmed to have full-time roles.