A not-so-happy ending? Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, was not amused when the reality star made a NSFW comment about the size of his manhood during the March 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Richards, 48, told her Bravo costars during dinner that she “never took a f–king ruler” to Phypers’ nether region, but revealed he has a “big penis.” She noted, “I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

The Q360 Club founder, who was seated next to his wife as she made the comment, was mortified at her words. The Bold and the Beautiful actress explained on the Wednesday, May 15, episode of the RHOBH aftershow: “Was Aaron embarrassed when I was saying that? Oh, f–k yeah. He was squeezing my knee under the table so hard [that] my kneecap almost popped off. And I got an earful in the car on the way home, ‘cause of his mom. On the ride home … he was like, ‘What the f–k? … Why would you say that? My mom can’t watch this show.’”

But Richards had a hilarious comeback. “I go, ‘Well, no s–t! What would make you think she could watch the f–king show? Like, you’re just now realizing this?’” she told fellow Housewife Lisa Rinna. “Have her call my father. He’s learned long ago, either you don’t watch stuff or you let it roll off the back.”

While Phypers was embarrassed by her description, the Dancing with the Stars alum theorized that he “secretly” enjoyed it. She quipped, “What guy wouldn’t want their woman to talk about the size of their c–k? He’s hot as balls.”

Costar Teddi Mellencamp, for her part, did not think Richards’ penis comment was that offensive. “I’m sorry, the ‘big penis’ was nothing compared to the ‘happy ending,’” Mellencamp, 37, told Kyle Richards. “Come on! The ‘happy ending’ was, like, ‘I’m gonna go get a mani-pedi.’”

Denise made headlines following the May 7 episode of RHOBH. “He’s the only guy I had ever been with that had never had [a ‘happy ending’ massage],” she said of her husband. ”I was like, ‘You have to try it.’”

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress and Phypers tied the knot in September 2018. She shares two daughters — Sami, 15, and Lola, 13 — with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. She is also the mother of adopted daughter Eloise, 7.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!