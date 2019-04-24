Denise Richards found her happily ever after with Aaron Phypers, but the fallout from her four-year marriage to Charlie Sheen is still on her mind.

“It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” a tearful Richards, 48, admitted on the Tuesday, April 23, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I just feel like I f–ked up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [arguments].”

The Wild Things star and Sheen, 53, were married from June 2002 to November 2006. After a contentious divorce and custody battle, the former couple put aside their differences to coparent their daughters, Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. (Richards also has a 7-year-old daughter named Eloise, while Sheen shares daughter Cassandra, 34, and twins Bob and Max, 10, with exes Paula Profit and Brooke Mueller, respectively.)

“My girls have been through a lot,” the Bravo personality said. “How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don’t know if I did a disservice or not. … It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.”

Richards’ new husband, Phypers, comforted her after her confession. “You protected them from a lot. You did the best you could,” he assured her.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed a day before Richards and Phypers’ September 2018 wedding that she extended an invitation to Sheen. However, the Two and a Half Men alum ended up not being able to make it.

“Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care,” she quipped on the March 26 episode of RHOBH. “No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I.”

The former model recently made headlines after she shared a photo on Instagram of a seemingly nude Phypers, 46, in bed after telling viewers that he has a “very big penis.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!