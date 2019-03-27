Denise Richards accepts Charlie Sheen for who he is! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star invited her ex-husband to her wedding to Aaron Phypers, which aired on the Tuesday, March 26 episode of the Bravo hit.

“Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn’t care. It’s just, it is what it is,” the 48-year-old actress explained of her decision to invite Sheen, who made headlines for his partying antics in 2011. “No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I.”

Richards and the Two and a Half Men alum, who were married from 2002 to 2006, share daughters Sami, 15, and Lola, 13. Sheen made his first cameo since Richards joined RHOBH, to watch his ex-wife marry Phypers in Malibu during Tuesday night’s episode.

When asked by Andy Cohen earlier this month on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen if Sheen has watched her on the series, Richards smiled and replied, “Probably.”

The Wild Things star is also the mother of daughter Eloise, 7, whom she adopted. Richards and Phypers decided to tie the knot weeks after his divorce to Nicollette Sheridan was finalized.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards said in a statement to Us after their September 2018 nuptials. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!”

Richards’ RHOBH costars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer and Dorit Kemsley were also in attendance.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

