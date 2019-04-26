Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ Ups and Downs Through the Years

More than a decade after saying “I don’t,” ex-spouses Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards are still in each other’s orbits, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently reflected on her relationship with the Two and a Half Men alum.

“It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” Richards, 48, confessed in an April 2018 episode of RHOBH, referring to her and Sheen’s daughters: Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. (Richards also has an adopted daughter, 7-year-old Eloise.) “I just feel like I f–ked up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [arguments].”

She added: “My girls have been through a lot. How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don’t know if I did a disservice or not. … It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.”

“You protected them from a lot.” Aaron Phypers, Richards’ new husband, told her. “You did the best you could.”

Following his relationship with Richards, Sheen married Brooke Mueller in 2008. The former couple welcomed twins Bob and Max in 2009, split in 2010, and finalized their divorce in 2011. In 2014, he got engaged to former adult film star Brett Rossi but split from her later that year.

In February 2019, the Anger Management alum exclusively told Us Weekly he was single and was resolved to not walk down the aisle again. “Marriage again? Yeah, that’s ‘no,’ all caps,” he said at the time. “When you’re really bad at something, there’s no reason to keep pursuing it.”

Relive Sheen and Richards’ relationship before, during and after their marriage in the gallery below.