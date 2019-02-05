Not in the cards. Charlie Sheen does not see himself walking down the aisle for a fourth time.

“Marriage again? Yeah, that’s ‘no,’ all caps,” the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly. “When you’re really bad at something, there’s no reason to keep pursuing it.”

Sheen — who was previously married to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996, Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006 and Brooke Mueller from 2008 to 2011 — is now embracing his single status.

“I am not [dating]. I am not, no,” he revealed to Us. “There’s no place for it right now in the current landscape.”

The Anger Management alum, who recently starred in a Planters Super Bowl commercial, is prioritizing his health and well-being after celebrating one year of sobriety in December 2018.

Sheen, who announced in 2015 that he is HIV-positive, told Us that he “absolutely” feels he’s been given a new lease on life since overcoming his health battle. “I’ve got all this energy and I’m putting it into daily responsibilities, children, family and health and all that,” he gushed. “But I know that when I finally get back on the set with something really challenging, it’s going to be quite the journey.”

The Golden Globe winner is also grateful for his unwavering support system, which includes father Martin Sheen. “[We are] more close than we’ve ever been,” Sheen raved to Us. “He’s terrific. He’s who I lean own for a lot of guidance.”

Charlie also prides himself on maintaining strong relationships with each of his own kids. The Major League star shares two children with 47-year-old Richards, Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, as well as twins Max and Bob, 9, with Mueller, 41. He also shares a 34-year-old daughter, Cassandra with ex-girlfriend Paula Profit.

“[Doing] simple stuff [with them] is very enjoyable because I’m right there in the middle of the moment and not always looking at my lock because I know there’s something nefarious waiting for me when I get through this moment,” he explained, noting that he’s “just dad” to his youngsters, who aren’t necessarily concerned with his fame.

Sheen added that he gets along with his exes for the sake of his children: “[Coparenting] can be a mixed bag, but at the end of the day, we’ll make decisions in concert with the best interest of the kids.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

