Charlie Sheen Recalls the Epiphany That Led Him to Get Sober

A whole new world. Charlie Sheen opened up about how his life has changed for the better since becoming sober and recalled to Us Weekly exclusively the moment that he knew he had to change his ways.

“It was a Sunday. My daughter called and said, ‘I need to get to this appointment immediately,’ and I’d already had a few drinks,” the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, told Us of his personal epiphany while promoting his Planters Super Bowl commercial. Sheen added that he had to call a friend to help him take his daughter to where she needed to be. “On the drive back, I was just like, ‘Damn, man, I’m not available. I’m just not responsible, and there’s no nobility in that.’ It was that night, I just sat with all that.”

Sheen continued: “If you can’t be available for the basic necessity of being there for your children, then something really needs to shift. It was that next day that I said, ‘All right. It’s time. Let’s give this a shot.’ And then a month went by, a couple months went by, I’m [like], ‘Alright. This feels good. This feels good.’”

The Major League actor went on to note that he’s “excited to be excited again,” adding he has “got all this energy and I’m putting it into daily responsibilities, children, family, with health, and all that.” (Sheen shares Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with ex Denise Richards, as well as 9-year-old twin sons Max and Bob with Brooke Mueller. He is also father of 34-year-old daughter Cassandra whom he shares with Paula Profit, and was briefly married to model Donna Peele.)

Sheen knows that he has a lot of people to be thankful for, including his mother, Janet Sheen, who have been his support system. “Gosh, it’s friends I’ve known for decades. It’s my children, [my] ex-wives have been terrific, my parents. Yeah, it’s just my immediate group.”

The New York City native also revealed that his relationship with his dad, Martin Sheen, has been better than ever through his journey to sobriety. “[We’re closer] than we’ve ever been,” Charlie gushed. “Yeah, he’s terrific. He’s who I lean on for a lot of guidance.”

Charlie celebrated one year of sobriety in December 2018. “So, THIS happened yesterday!” he tweeted alongside a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin at the time. “A fabulous moment, in my renewed journey. #TotallyFocused.”

Earlier this month, Charlie also told Us that he “would do” a Two and a Half Men revival in order to “get closure.” He was fired from the series in 2011 after he slammed the show’s cocreator Chuck Lorre. He starred as the leading man in the comedy for eight seasons from 2003 to 2011.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

