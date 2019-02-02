Were rumors of his death greatly exaggerated? Charlie Sheen got real with Us Weekly about the possibility of a Two and a Half Men revival. Surprise: He’s totally on board … even though his character was killed off.

“I would do it today,” the actor, 53, told Us exclusively.

Sheen believes he has the fan support to back it up, too. “Just what I hear in the street, how much people would embrace that,” he explained. “I haven’t been in touch with anybody [from the show].”

The Anger Management alum also addressed his May 2018 tweet that featured a photo of a script from Two and a Half Men‘s first season along with the hashtag #CharlieHarperReturns. “Eventually a rumor I caught wind of that I jumped on with that tweet and I should have done a little more research,” he said of his message calling for a reboot of the series after Roseanne Barr‘s show was canceled amid controversy. “Whatever, I was excited.”

Sheen detailed his reasons for wanting to return to the sitcom. “It’d be cool to finish the saga on a different note. It would be nice to have some closure there and just finish the story as it should have been told,” he noted. “It doesn’t really matter what happened at the end, how they got rated on the show. I think if I just walk through the door, return, whatever [and] say, ‘Alan, you’re not going to believe it,’ after that is what happened.”

The Wall Street actor starred on the CBS series alongside Jon Cryer (Alan Harper) and Angus T. Jones (Jake Harper) for eight seasons. His character, Charlie Harper, died in season 9 — and again in the series finale — after the leading man slammed cocreator Chuck Lorre. Ashton Kutcher joined the show in season 9.

Sheen — who was reportedly paid $1.8 million an episode before his firing — told Us the revival “would burn the world down.”

As for his standing with Lorre, he revealed, “I sent a letter to Chuck saying, ‘Hey, congrats on all the stuff you’re doing. I’m doing great and here’s my number.’ … There’s goodwill out there.” The Spin City alum admitted that he did not receive a response from the producer.

In the meantime, Sheen can be seen in Planters’ Super Bowl commercial with Alex Rodriguez during the big game on Sunday, February 3.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

