Get a head start on all the Super Bowl commercials people will be talking about on Sunday, February 3!

Us Weekly has rounded up some of the best food-centric commercials that are slated to air during Super Bowl LIII, which will pit the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams.

The ads range from poignant and tear-worthy to clever and downright hilarious. Check ‘em out below!

Pringles

In 2018 the chip brand’s first-ever Super Bowl ad introduced “flavor stacking,” a new and fun way to eat the crisps. During Super Bowl LIII, Pringles will continue that trend by airing a commercial during the second quarter of the game that encourages fans to create their own stackable flavor creations.

Bubly

Bubly and singer Micahel Bublé team up for a commercial that features the “Haven’t Met You Yet” crooner “correcting” the spelling and pronunciation of the line of carbonated drinks to match his moniker. This marks the first Super Bowl commercial for both the Grammy winner and the beverage brand.

Doritos

The chips company enlisted Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys – Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell – for a musically inclined spot to show off Doritos new Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips. The ad shows the “No Problem” singer struggling to fit in with the denim-clad boy band.

Avocados of Mexico

Broadway baby Kristin Chenoweth stars in her first Super Bowl commercial in the name of avocados. Per a teaser for the ad, which will air during the game’s second quarter, the Glee alum is seen standing alongside a trio of dogs in a museum. The group is looking up at a painting that shows people playing poker with a bowl of guacamole at the center of the table. Says Chenoweth, “It’s true, humans would do anything for avocados from Mexico.”

Pepsi

The beloved soda is known for its clever, celeb-packed Super Bowl commercials, and this one is no exception. The ad features Steve Carell defending the beverage after a waiter infers that it’s just “OK.” Lil Jon and Cardi B then back The Office alum up by each saying “OK” in their distinct tones.

Coke

Pepsi’s biggest competitor stayed away from the stars for its 2019 Super Bowl commercial and instead created a poignant animated ad that stresses the importance of diversity and inclusion. The Andy Warhol-inspired spot shows a variety of people — and creatures! — enjoying Coca-Cola products in different scenarios. It will air during the pre-game broadcast just prior to the national anthem.

Stella Artois

Carrie Bradshaw wasn’t a big beer drinker, but that didn’t stop the beverage brand from getting Sarah Jessica Parker to reprise her Sex and the City role in a Super Bowl commercial alongside Jeff Bridges, who is in character as “The Dude” from The Big Lebowski. In the ad, the duo forgo their standard drinks — a cosmopolitan and white Russian, respectively — in favor of a bottle of Stella. The spot is meant to highlight the company’s partnership with Water.org, which gives access to clean water to communities in need all over the globe. In a different version of the ad, SJP (as Carrie) re-creates Sex and the City’s iconic opening scene.

Michelob Ultra

The Anheuser-Busch-owned beer took a different approach by enlisting Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz to use ASMR soothing techniques as a way to entice drinkers. In the spot, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress whispers and taps a Pure Gold bottle.

M&Ms

Christina Applegate stars in a Super Bowl ad for M&Ms, which features the Married With Children alum getting locked out of her car after running an errand. The presumed culprit is one of the colorful, talking candies. This 30-second spot will air during the first commercial break following the kickoff.

Budweiser

The beer brand invokes the importance of renewable energy sources in its Super Bowl commercial, which boasts the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales walking alongside wind turbines as Bob Dylan‘s “Blowin’ in the Wind” plays in the background. The ad ends with the phrase “Wind never felt better,” and is meant to highlight the company’s previously announced commitment to the environment and renewable electricity.

Planters Peanuts

The snack food brand pulled out the big guns and recruited baseball legend Alex Rodriguez for its Super Bowl ad, which also stars the animated Mr. Peanut. In the spot, which will air during the second quarter, the former Yankee is seen relaxing on a couch as Mr. Peanut throws nuts in his mouth from afar. “Game day’s gonna get nutty,” it declares. Two and a Half alum Charlie Sheen appears in a longer version of the ad.

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

