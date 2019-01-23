Alex Rodriguez and Mr. Peanut are joining forces! The Yankee legend and the Planters mascot are slated to appear in a new commercial for the snack food company that will debut on Sunday, February 3, during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

The ad, which will focus on how far Mr. Peanut is willing to go to “give fans a reliably crunchy and satisfying salty snack that delivers on their cravings in their greatest moments of need,” marks the first time the animated legume will star in a Super Bowl commercial. The 43-year-old athlete is the aforementioned fan in need.

“I’ve had a lot of experience coming through for my baseball teammates and my family in crunch time, but even I need help sometimes, too,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “That’s where my guy Mr. Peanut comes in. He’s there for me when I need a crunchy snack and always has my back.”

In a teaser for the upcoming commercial, baseball’s grand slam leader is seen relaxing on a couch as Mr. Peanut throws nuts in his mouth from afar. “Game day’s gonna get nutty,” the teaser declares.

Though A-Rod has never appeared in a Super Bowl commercial before, he’s no stranger to the big game. He and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez celebrated their one-year anniversary at Super Bowl LII in 2018, and in 2011 the Yankees slugger was caught on camera being fed popcorn by then-flame Cameron Diaz during the sporting event.

Fans will need to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to watch the full ad, which was created by VaynerMedia, but Planters will be unshelling “new nutty developments” as the face-off between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots approaches.

Super Bowl LIII airs on CBS Sunday, February 3, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

