Get ready to see Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys during Super Bowl LIII! The “No Problem” singer and the boy band have partnered with Doritos ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year, which will take place on Sunday, February 3, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The chips brand first announced the commercial partnership with Chance via social media on Wednesday, January 16, with a cheeky message. “Our prediction for the big game? There’s a chance things are gonna get hot. Stay tuned 02.03.19 #NowItsHot,” the snack brand captioned a photo of the Chicago native, 25, holding a bag of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho chips.

This partnership, which is meant to celebrate the newest, spiciest member of the Doritos family, was solidified on Thursday, January 17, when Doritos debuted a teaser for an upcoming 30-second commercial that is slated to air during the Super Bowl.

The brief look at the longer ad features the denim-clad Backstreet Boys – Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell – standing in formation as Chance tries to find his place within the group. It ends with a titular line from the band’s 1999 hit “I Want It That Way.”

“What exactly is the collaboration? Fans will find out closer to game day … but it definitely will be hot … and is definitely in celebration of new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho,” the chips brand said in a statement to Us Weekly.

This spot follows last year’s hit Super Bowl commercial that featured Peter Dinklage and Busta Rhymes teaming up in a rap battle against Morgan Freeman and Missy Elliott. That ad earned more than 10 million views online before the night was over, and was the most shared ad on social media according to ad-analytics company, iSpotTV.

As for the new chips Chance and BSB are hawking? They are the boldest, spiciest Doritos yet. “Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho is a new, unique flavor that gives fans the essence of the original Doritos Nacho Cheese with a flamin’ hot kick we know snackers love,” said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing for Frito-Lay, in a statement. “We’re excited to bring together two of our most popular flavors just in time to spice up the snack aisle for the new year.”

