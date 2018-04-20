Ready to feel old? The Backstreet Boys have officially been around for a quarter of a century.

“On April 20th, 1993, we became the Backstreet Boys,” the group tweeted on their official account Friday, April 20. “If you would have told us that 25 years later we would still be making music together, we would have never believed you. Thank you #BSBArmy <3.”

Us Weekly is celebrating the iconic boy band by looking back at their 10 most memorable moments. Watch the video above to see if your favorite made the cut!

Brian Littrell predicted the group’s longevity in their first ever U.S. TV appearance in 1997 on Live With Regis and Kathy Lee. The daytime talk show hosts asked: “Is there any thought in your mind, because you’re so popular now, that eventually someday it will be gone and you’ll go on and have a so-called normal life?”

The Kentucky native, now 43, replied, “I think we can be a group as long as we choose to be a group. We’re five talented individuals and that’s what makes us the Backstreet Boys.”

Another memorable moment came in 2013 when the group was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kevin Richardson choked back tears as he accepted. “What a beautiful day. What another beautiful way to celebrate 20 years together.” AJ McLean took to the podium and said, “Aside from my wedding day and the birth of my daughter, this is hands down the best day of my life.”

The “I Want It That Way” crooners have a few little ones running around now, but they’re not going anywhere. “Who’s ready for another 25 years? #KTBSPA #BSB25,” they tweeted on Friday. Last week, Nick Carter revealed on Twitter that the band filmed their first music video in years.

He captioned the photo of the group rehearsing, “It’s gonna be EPIC!”

Howie Dorough took to Instagram to tell fans: “On the set for our new music video. Can’t wait for everyone to see and hear it. #brandnewsingle.”

For more memorable moments, like when the band shut down Times Square in 1999, watch the video above!

Catch the musical group at their Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency, tickets on sale now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!