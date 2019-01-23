Making money moves! Cardi B turns heads in a sneak peek for her Pepsi Super Bowl commercial.

The Grammy nominee, 26, taps her red, white and blue sparkly, long nails against a rhinestone-adorned Pepsi can in the preview, which dropped on Wednesday, January 23. Cardi, dressed in a checkered, America-themed blazer, laughs while sitting at a booth before saying her signature word, “Okurrr.”

Pepsi confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper will join Lil Jon in making cameos for their Super Bowl 53 commercial, which stars Steve Carrell. In another sneak peek that aired on Wednesday, the Office alum, 56, sits in a diner laughing while reading what appears to be a script for the ad.

The soda company previously teased the “Turn Down for What” rapper’s appearance on Saturday, January 19, by posting an Instagram clip of the 48-year-old smiling while pouring himself a cup of Pepsi.

Watch the video above to see Cardi’s glamorous cameo!

