Carrie Bradshaw is back! Well, sort of. Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress who portrayed the quippy writer on the HBO show, recently slipped on a pair of Louboutins and rocked some designer duds in order to recreate the opening scene of the beloved comedy.

While many fans of the show have been holding out for a fourth Sex and the City movie or reboot of sorts, Parker’s reason for channeling Carrie once more was entirely altruistic. The 53-year-old Divorce star is one of the latest celebrities to participate in Stella Artois’ partnership with Matt Damon‘s non-profit organization Water.org, which gives access to clean water to communities in need all over the globe.

The 15-second ad for the beer brand begins with the familiar SATC theme song and, just like in the iconic opening, Parker is seen walking down a New York City street, but there are some key changes in the more recent version.

For example, when Parker gets splashed with puddle water by a bus this time, the offending vehicle doesn’t have her face on it or state “Carrie Bradshaw knows good sex” as it does in original version, which was filmed in 1998. Instead, this bus sports an ad for Stella that highlights the brand’s partnership with Water.org. “1 bottle = 1 month of clean water,” it reads.

What’s more? Though Parker’s pastel tulle skirt is likely a nod to the similar white one she wore as Carrie in the original opening, her blue and gold outfit in this ad is decidedly different.

And even though this spot includes the trademark Carrie phrase, “I couldn’t help but wonder … wasn’t it obvious?” this time Parker ends it with something that has nothing to do with men. She instead says: “You make a little change to do a lot of good.”

In another Carrie-centric Stella ad, Parker is seated at a restaurant and asked by the waiter if she would like a cosmopolitan – Bradshaw’s signature drink. “Nope,” the actress answers. “Tonight I’ll have a Stella Artois.”

Damon, 48, cofounded Water.org with Gary White in 2009 in an effort to bring water and sanitation to the world. In fact, the Good Will Hunting alum even appears in a new ad of his own highlighting the importance of his organization’s work. “What if I told you it is this easy to help change someone’s life?” the Oscar winner asks, gesturing at a full glass of Stella. “Thanks to Stella Artois’ partnership with us at Water.org, one pour can do exactly that by helping provide access to clean water for someone living without it.”

