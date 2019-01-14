Charlie Sheen has a new outlook on life more than three years after publicly revealing that he was diagnosed with HIV.

“I try not to think too far down the line, you know?” the Two and a Half Men alum, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game at Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday, January 13. “I made some changes to give myself a shot to do some cool things professionally. And I’m proud of finally being consistent. And reliable. And noble.”

He added that no matter what happens, his children know that he is “very organized and nurturing.” (He shares daughter Cassandra, 34, with high school sweetheart Paula Profit, daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13, with ex-wife Denise Richards, and twin sons Bob and Max, 9, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.)

Sheen first shared the news that he is HIV positive during a November 2015 interview on the Today show. He said at the time that he had been diagnosed approximately four years earlier.

Since then, the actor’s health has been his main priority. He told Us on Sunday that he is trying to quit smoking and also noted that he has “a couple of projects” coming up that “look really good.” His family keeps him busy too.

“You can plan stuff [with the kids] but then they show up with what they’re doing and you just follow along,” he told Us with a laugh. “A lot of times you’re just a really qualified Uber driver. But no, we’ve all gotten really, really close, and that’s been a real gift.”

Sheen made headlines in December when he announced that he was celebrating a year of sobriety. He had battle substance abuse issues for years and once referred to Alcoholics Anonymous as a “cult.”

“So, THIS happened yesterday,” he tweeted alongside a photo of his sobriety coin. “A fabulous moment, in my renewed journey. #TotallyFocused.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

