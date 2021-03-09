Famous fathers! Many Hollywood dads have given glimpses into their lives with their little ones, from Thomas Rhett to Travis Scott.

The country singer shares daughters Willa, Ada and Lennon with his wife, Lauren Akins. The Grammy nominee was “born to be a girl dad,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2019.

“I love it,” the Georgia native gushed at the time. “I love doing their hair, and I love playing the Barbies with them, whatever they want me to do, tea parties. It’s just been awesome to get to be a dad of two beautiful girls and a third one on the way.”

Akins noted that her husband was “learning” to style their daughters’ hair. “He’s doing it actually pretty well,” the Live in Love author told Us. “I’m impressed.”

The couple added that when they found out the sex of baby No. 3, they were shocked to learn that they didn’t have a boy on the way.

“Ninety percent of our family thought it was a boy,” the “Marry Me” singer explained to Us. “I thought for sure it was a boy. When I saw the pink smoke come out of that thing, I was just like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”

As for Scott, the rapper welcomed daughter Stormi with on-again, off-again girlfriend Kylie Jenner in April 2018. The Texas native “is a very hands-on dad and engaged,” a source exclusively told Us the following year. “He spoils his daughter rotten and absolutely loves her to death and would do anything to make her life the best that it can be.”

In December 2019, the Cactus Jack creator told XXL Magazine that fatherhood was “better than what [he] thought it would be.”

Scott explained, “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper called the toddler a “battery” that same year, explaining to GQ Germany that Stormi gives him “tremendous energy.”

He gushed in October 2019: “[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really.”

