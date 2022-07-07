Coparenting peace? Denise Richards is sharing where she and ex-husband Charlie Sheen currently stand after they were recently conflicted about daughter Sami joining OnlyFans.

“I’m always in a good place with him,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 6, while promoting her upcoming film, Love Accidentally. “I think it’s great to be able to support one another and to not have judgment of what something may or may not be.”

Richards, who shares daughters Sami, 18, and Lola, 17, with Sheen, 56, also adopted daughter Eloise, 11, in 2011.

Last month, Sami revealed she would be posting on OnlyFans, a subscription-based platform that typically features NSFW content. Richards joined the site soon after, and both moves brought criticism — from both fans and Sami’s father, Charlie.

The Two and a Half Men star told Us in a statement at the time that he didn’t “condone” this decision.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” the actor, who has been at odds with his ex-wife before, noted in June.

Richards jumped in to defend her teen at the time, telling Us, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

“There’s all different genres and all different people on OnlyFans, just like there are on Instagram and on Twitter and Facebook,” the Wild Things actress continued to Us on Wednesday defending her and her daughter’s choice to join the platform. “It’s 18 and above and you can be your true, authentic self and what one does or agrees with and someone else doesn’t, it doesn’t matter. You get to be you on there and monetize for yourself and own your content.”

She added: “I just think it’s something also very empowering to be able to be supportive of it.”

Even if her ex was a little hesitant to get on board the social media move, Richards’ current husband, Aaron Phypers, has been nothing but supportive.

“Aaron is right behind Denise and loves how confident and empowered she’s being,” a source shared with Us on June 30. “They have a very healthy and secure relationship, a white-hot love life and he’s more attracted to her than he’s ever been.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are still going strong in their marriage. “Love can happen when you least expect it,” Richards shared with Us while speaking about her latest romantic comedy flick she called “uplifting” and “a lot of fun to shoot.”

“I wasn’t expecting to fall in love when I fell in love with [Aaron]. So it does happen,” the Bravo alum beamed. “That’s another message [of the movie] too.’

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

