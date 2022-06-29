Working it out. Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are in a better place after their daughter Sami joined OnlyFans, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She and Charlie have made peace now and understand each other,” the source tells Us of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, and her ex-husband, 56. “He’s saying more power to them both and isn’t going to cause any fuss.”

The Wild Things actress announced her decision to join the NSFW app days after her and Sheen’s daughter Sami, 18, made her debut on the platform. The Two and a Half Men alum initially expressed his disapproval of Sami’s choice — and hinted that his ex-wife was to blame.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the Major League star told Us earlier this month. “This did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Sheen changed his tune, however, after Richards pointed out that some of the content on OnlyFans is not dissimilar from what appears on other social media platforms.

“Is there really a difference posting a picture of yourself in a bikini on IG?” the Drop Dead Gorgeous star wrote via Instagram. “We’ve all done it. Because you get paid on OnlyFans? … Is it so bad to control it & monetize it too?”

One day later, the Golden Globe winner told Us that he “overlooked” some “salient points” made by his ex. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure,” he said in a statement via his publicist, Jeff Ballard. “From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

After Richards announced her own page on the app, Sheen offered his support in a statement to Us, saying, “Go get ’em, Denise.”

Following her debut on OnlyFans, the Illinois native told her new subscribers that she’s still “trying to figure this site out,” but she thanked her fans for their love and support.

“Denise figures this will be a fun adventure,” the insider tells Us, adding that using the app also means that “she gets to show Sami some solidarity.”

Richards and Sheen, who were married from 2002 to 2006, also share daughter Lola, 17. The Real Girl Next Door author and her eldest daughter have had a rocky relationship over the years, but an insider told Us in May that the situation had improved.

“Denise and Sami reconnected within the last month,” the source said at the time. “They are getting along very well.”

