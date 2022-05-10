Making amends. Denise Richards is in a much better place with her estranged daughter, Sami, after she moved in with dad Charlie Sheen last year.

“Denise and Sami reconnected within the last month,” a source close to the Anger Management actor, 56, exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are getting along very well.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, and her eldest child, 18, “enjoyed spending Mother’s Day together,” the insider adds. (Richards also shares 16-year-old daughter Lola with Sheen.)

Sami, who moved in with Sheen in late 2021, “loves her dad,” the source tells Us, adding that the father-daughter duo are “very much alike in personality.”(Sheen is also the father of 12-year-old twins Bob and Max, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller. Richards, for her part, adopted daughter Eloise in 2011.)

Us confirmed the Bold and the Beautiful alum’s reconciliation with Sami one day after the teenager shared a complimentary social media post about Richards on Sunday, May 8, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life 💗💐🥂,” Sami wrote via Instagram. She was all smiles while posing for a series of selfies with the former Bravo star outside what appeared to be a Los Angeles restaurant.

Richards, for her part, gushed over her eldest child in the comments section. “Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me,” she replied. “I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. 🙏🏻 Thank you & I love you so much❤️.”

The Real Girl Next Door author’s youngest daughter, Lola, sang her mom’s praises for the occasion in her own Instagram Story post on Sunday.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom. My best friend and role model. [You] forever have saved me,” Lola wrote alongside a selfie with Richards while out to dinner. “Thank you for staying by my side no matter what, I’ll always do the same. I will do anything for [you] thank [you] for being such a light in my life.”

Richards, who was married to Sheen from 2002 to 2006, has been vocal in recent years about her “strained” relationship with Sami. Beginning in September 2021, the mother-daughter duo made headlines after Sami claimed that she was “trapped” in an “abusive home” while living with Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers.

The Two and a Half Men alum confirmed one month later that Sami had moved in with him and was taking a break from high school. In March, Richards addressed her and Sami’s dynamic, pointing to her and Sheen’s differing parenting styles as part of the reason for her daughter’s change of address.

“I wouldn’t say I’m super strict, but I do have rules and boundaries,” she said during an appearance on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast. “There’s different rules in that house and that’s OK.”

That same month, Richards and Sami appeared to be getting closer after the Wild Things actress shared a sweet Instagram tribute to her daughter on her milestone birthday.

“I love you so much. Privately many more words to share with you,” Richards wrote in March. “I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed and grateful to be your mom.” Sami replied, “Thank you so much mom I love you too.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

