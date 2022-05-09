A Mother’s Day to remember! Jana Kramer, Sharna Burgess and more stars have kicked off their festive celebrations with their little ones.

“Being your mommy is the greatest blessing of my life,” the 38-year-old “I Got the Boy” songstress — who shares daughter Jolie, 6, and son Jace, 3, with ex-husband Mike Caussin — wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 8, alongside a selfie with her kids and a snap of the handmade card they presented her. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there and especially to my momma. Thanks for showing me the way.”

The One Tree Hill alum noted via her Instagram Story that she was “blessed” to be Jolie and Jace’s mom before taking them to church services.

The 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro, for her part, is celebrating her very first Mother’s Day amid her pregnancy.

“My love, you are the greatest man, most amazing father and incredibly loving supportive partner,” Burgess gushed via her Story on Sunday, showing off the gift that boyfriend Brian Austin Green gave her. “Thank you for spoiling me today and every day.”

The ballroom dancer and the Beverly Hills, 902010 alum, 48, announced in February that they are expecting their first child together, his fifth. (Green shares Kassius, 20, with ex Vanessa Marcil and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.)

“Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking,” Burgess exclusively told Us Weekly in March of her beau and his kids’ “awesome” reaction to her growing belly. “We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this.”

Kourtney Kardashian also felt the love on Sunday when her fiancé, Travis Barker, filled their upstairs foyer with an elaborate floral arrangement.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got engaged in October 2021 and have been hoping to expand their family.

“Both of their kids are just as excited about the possibility of having another sibling,” a source exclusively told Us last month, referring to Kardashian’s three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, whom she shares with Scott Disick — and Barker’s — Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he coparents with Shanna Moakler. (Barker is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, who is the former pageant queen’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya.)

The Barker Wellness founder also sent a sweet calla lily arrangement to his future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, for the holiday.

“Thank you @travisbarker !! Love you,” the Safely founder, 66, gushed via Instagram Story.

Scroll below to see how celebrity moms spent Mother’s Day: