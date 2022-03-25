Surprise! Because Sharna Burgess’ pregnancy was not planned, the Dancing With the Stars pro was nervous to talk to Brian Austin Green about the news.

The BH90210 alum, 48, was watching the Los Angeles Lakers lose a game when the dancer, 36, took a pregnancy test in their bathroom.

“I was like, ‘What am I gonna do?’ I can’t tell him now. This is terrible news while the Lakers are losing,” the Aussie exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 24, ahead of The Modern Day Wife’s What She Said panel at the W Hollywood in Los Angeles. “So I waited for 40 minutes. And he came in like, ‘Big day. The Lakers came back and they won.’ And I was like, ‘It’s about to get bigger. You’re probably gonna need to sit down for this.’”

The expectant star noted that while she was “scared at the time” because she and the actor were “relatively new as a couple,” he smiled at the reveal, hugged her and said, “That’s awesome.”

Burgess gushed to Us about his “really cool” reaction, saying, “Even though we feel like we’ve spent lifetimes with each other, it’s still a quicker timeline than we were thinking. We were probably a year ahead of what we were talking about, but he was so excited knowing how much I’ve wanted this.”

The Los Angeles native is already a father, sharing Kassius, 20, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil and Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-wife Megan Fox.

Burgess was “nervous” when it came to telling Green’s children about their upcoming sibling, she told Us on Thursday.

“Those beautiful kids have been through so much change, and I’m always very sensitive with them,” the ABC personality explained. “Though they love me deeply, who knows how they’re going to feel about another kid?”

She and the “With Brian Austin Green” podcast host shared the news with the help of an ultrasound photo. The little ones were “super excited” and now say “good morning to Peanut,” the nickname that they’ve given the baby-to-be.

“We have snuggle puddles in the morning,” Burgess told Us. “They come in and jump on the bed and hug my tummy and kiss it. … They just can’t wait for him to be here.”

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in February. Later that same month, the season 27 winner wrote via Instagram that she is expecting a baby boy due on the Fourth of July.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” the mom-to-be gushed at the time. “@brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky?”

The mom-to-be has been candid with her Instagram followers throughout her pregnancy, telling Us on Thursday that she loves to “inspire” women and “encourage” them to be their best — which made the choreographer “a good fit” for The Modern Day Wife’s What She Said panel. Burgess gushed, “I’m deeply honored to be here.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.