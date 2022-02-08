A team effort! Brian Austin Green coparents his children with Vanessa Marcil and Megan Fox — and has another little one on the way with Sharna Burgess.

The BH90210 alum became a dad in March 2002 when his and the Las Vegas alum’s son, Kassius, arrived. The former couple split the following year and began a lengthy custody battle.

The actress alleged in November 2018 that her ex hadn’t seen their little one in five years. While Green did not address Marcil’s claims at the time, he has since posted photos with the teenager on social media.

When the “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast cohost competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2021, Marcil called herself “#TeamGreen” via Instagram. An Instagram user noted that she coparents “gracefully and peacefully,” and the California native replied, “Lord help us all.”

As for Green’s relationship with Fox, whom he shares Noah, Bodhi and Journey with, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021 that the exes are “getting much better.”

The insider explained at the time: “Megan and Brian are making coparenting work well. They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago. It’s not perfect — it’s still a work in progress. “It’s all for the sake of their kids. The two older ones are getting to the age where they can start reading things about their parents on the internet, so they are really careful about what they say about one another or what they post. You certainly won’t see either one trash talk the other in the media.”

The actor and the Transformers star split in May 2020. The Tennessee native moved on with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, and the duo got engaged in January 2022.

Green, for his part, moved on with Burgess. Us confirmed in February 2022 that the Dancing With the Stars pro is pregnant with their first child together.

The Aussie’s baby bump debut came four months after she exclusively told Us that she was not in a “rush” to have kids of her own.

“When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we’ll see,” the professional dancer said in October 2021. “Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage. We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

As Green awaits baby No. 5, keep scrolling to see him and Fox bonding with their little ones over the years.