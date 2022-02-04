DWTS’ Sharna Burgess Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Baby With Brian Austin Green

Another baby for Brian Austin Green! Sharna Burgess is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, his fifth, Us Weekly confirms.

E News! debuted the 36-year-old mom-to-be’s baby bump in Friday, February 4, vacation photos taken in Hawaii.

The actor, 48, first became a father in 2002 when he and then-fiancé Vanessa Marcil welcomed their son, Kassius, now 19. The Los Angeles native went on to wed Megan Fox, and the former couple share Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

Following the duo’s May 2020 split, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum moved on with Burgess. While the Dancing With the Stars pro posted many sweet Instagram shots hanging out with her partner’s children, the Aussie exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 that she was not in a “rush” to conceive any of her own.

“When that time comes, I would love a girl, but we’ll see,” the professional dancer said at the time. “Just because we’re in love doesn’t mean it’s for sure that we’re going to make it to the kids stage. We hope so. We hope it’s endgame. We want it to be endgame, but both of us can’t promise those things early on, especially to [his] kids.”

The season 27 winner noted that she had, however, spoken to Green about one day tying the knot.

“That was a deal breaker for me,” Burgess explained to Us of the “grown up” conversation. “I was really grateful that he was open to that. He even brought it up. He said with the right person then yes. … And I do want marriage and babies, what a fairy tale. So I needed to know.”

Fox, for her part, began dating Machine Gun Kelly following her split from the “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast host. The rapper, 31, proposed to the Transformers star last month.

“Yes, in this life and every life,” the Texas native, who is the father of daughter Casie, 12, from a previous relationship, wrote via Instagram of the January proposal. “Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, U brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022.”

