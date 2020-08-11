Bumping along! Many Dancing With the Stars pros have become moms over the years, showing off their baby bumps on breaks from the ABC show.

Peta Murgatroyd announced in June 2016 that she and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, were expecting their first child. Until their son, Shai, was born seven months later, the actress put her budding belly on display.

Two months ahead of Shai’s arrival, the Latin dancer posed in a bikini for a bumpy mirror selfie. “Oiling this buttercup up,” Murgatroyd captioned the November 2016 Instagram photo. “33 weeks.”

The Burn the Floor alum continued showing off her stomach after giving birth. In January 2017, she took a picture of herself eight days postpartum, writing, “I left the hospital looking five months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her prebirth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work.”

As for her fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold, the Utah native announced her and her husband Sam Cusick’s first pregnancy in May 2020.

The season 25 winner debuted her baby bump later that same month in a red bikini at 14 weeks pregnant. “Can’t wait to recreate this picture as our little babe grows and watch the progress,” Arnold captioned the Instagram mirror selfie at the time.

The following month, the So You Think You Can Dance alum exclusively told Us Weekly that she “was kind of waiting” for her baby bump to show in the beginning. “I was … starting to be like, ‘Is this weird? Like, I feel like I should be popping a lot more,’” Arnold explained to Us in July.

She added at the time: “My body was definitely changing, but when I looked in the mirror and was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. You can see that there’s actually a baby in there.’ It was pretty cool.”

Keep scrolling to see more dancers revealing their budding bellies, from Witney Carson to Karina Smirnoff.