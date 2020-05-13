Baby makes three! Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick, five years after they wed.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, announced the baby news on Wednesday, May 13, via Instagram, writing, “Ohhhhhh baby 👶.”

“Mom and Dad love you already ❤️❤️ #November2020 #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement,” she added.

The former So You Think You Can Dance star shared two photos of her little one’s sonogram while cuddling with her husband. One photo showed the lovebirds kissing and the second snap showed with them smiling as they sat together at home.

The Utah native’s DWTS family was quick to congratulate her and her husband on their happy news. “Awwwww congrats!!!” Erin Andrews wrote via Instagram.

Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson added, “AW YAY!!!”

Another former contestant, Nastia Liukin wrote, “AHHHHHHHHHH LINDS!!!!!!!!!! So freaking excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow dancer Brittany Cherry gushed about the couple in her comment, writing, “AHHH! CANT WAIT! You two are going to make the BEST parents!! ♥️♥️♥️ Auntie cherry is readyyyyyyy.”

Two of Arnold’s sisters also expressed their love to the expecting parents on Wednesday, after the professional dancer teased “exciting news” one day prior.

“YAYYYYY!!! Can’t wait to be auntie to the cutest little babe 😍😍,” Jensen Arnold, who also competed on So You Think You Can Dance, wrote via Instagram.

Rylee Arnold added, “IM SO SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!!!”

The Latin and ballroom dancer and her childhood sweetheart tied the knot in June 2015 after falling in love as teenagers.

“I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between!” Lindsay told Us Weekly at the time in a statement.

The two announced their engagement in December 2014 after Cusick popped the question while on vacation in Africa with the ABC star.