Where Are the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Alums Now?

Another year, another batch of young hopefuls aspiring to become America’s favorite dancer! Fox’s summer reality mainstay So You Think You Can Dance is back for its 16th season, and it’s bound to vault its contestants into dance stardom.

“Each season, the talent on So You Think You Can Dance reaches new levels and continues to create the most incredible routines,” Rob Wade, the network’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, said in a press release at the time of the show’s renewal. “The hard work and passion that goes into each performance is awe-inspiring. We can’t wait to see what season 16 has in store and look forward to bringing you a new crop of incredible, inspired and inspiring dancers.”

On the judging panel this go-around is Dominic Sandoval, a b-boy breakout who is just one of the competition’s illustrious alumni. Other former contestants have returned to the show as guest judges, choreographers, all-stars and team leaders, and some of them have even won Emmy gold for their reprise performances.

But not everyone sticks around the SYTYCD stage. Contestants from the long-running show have ventured on to other pursuits, from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil to Dancing With the Stars. Scroll down to get updates on 10 So You Think You Can Dance fan favorites, starting with one who has become a bona fide TV star.

So You Think You Can Dance season 16 airs on Fox Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.