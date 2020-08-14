An open dialogue. Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker don’t shy away from talking about racism with their kids.

“We’ve had talks with our [eldest] daughter, [Weslie], and she’s so receptive to it and asks so many questions because she only wants to know more,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 32, recently told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting the Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT’s #360StretchChallenge. “I sometimes think as parents, we always want to shield our kids and protect them so much. But I think these kids are really ready to have these hard conversations and they want to know more and they want to get involved and see how they can make change.”

The Minnesota native, who shares son Maddox, 4, and daughter Zaia, 9 months, with Boss, 37, called the next generation “powerful,” explaining, “The conversations my daughter has with us, but also with her friends is like, ‘Man, I had never had those kinds of conversations, and I really wished I had.’ I think we’re all having them now because it’s never too late.”

Holker considers her fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum to be “a great teacher.” She gushed to Us, “He’s always found the right words and tried his best, always helped educate me and bring me on board. I feel really grateful to even have him really helping me through this journey.”

As for Boss, the Alabama native said that he is “figuring this out with everyone else” and doesn’t want to give the idea that his family members are “experts” at discussing race.

“The most important thing that’s happening right now is this communication, these conversations, because conversations can then turn into action and then accountability, and then more action,” the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ told Us. “I’m not saying that donation is bad. It’s not at all, but that’s only part of it. It’s these conversations and these actions that have to continue to come.”

Not only is Boss’ family communicating while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re also adjusting to life as a family of five after Zaia’s November 2019 birth.

“She’s crawling now,” Holker gushed. “She can, like, stand up on the things and get this bounce. She’s constantly moving. She’s always fidgeting and touching everything, but it’s a really exciting time.”

The little one loves Pampers Cruiser’s 360 FIT diaper to keep up with all of her movements. “No matter what she’s trying to do, whether she’s trying to stand up or something or try to twist in a way that she’s never twisted before, she’s covered and we’re good,” Boss explained.

The couple choreographed a special dance on Friday, August 14, to kick off the Pampers Cruisers 360 FIT’s #360StretchChallenge, which will feature additional celebrities over the next few months. The campaign celebrates the diaper’s gap-free fit and high-performance leakage protection.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi