Round of applause! Allison Holker raved about her 12-year-old daughter Weslie’s response to a troll bashing her style.

“Proud of my daughter for standing up for herself and using her voice,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 32, captioned a Saturday, June 27, TikTok video of her preteen. “We need to stop trying to tear each other down. Instead we should stand together understanding our uniqueness is beautiful! Love you @weslierboss. #sayitlouderfortheonesintheback #genz #thisis12.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum’s husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, commented, “Absolutely,” while Bachelor’s Amanda Stanton wrote, “I feel like a proud mom and she’s not even mine. Yes, girl!”

Jenna Dewan and Kaitlyn Bristowe also showed their support for Weslie’s clapback.

In the social media upload, Holker’s daughter responded to a comment saying she dresses like “a boy.” Weslie replied, “Patriarchy is dead. Just because I don’t wear dresses and bright pink doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy. This is my style.”

She explained while rocking a black shirt: “I wear comfy clothes and darker colors and just because I dress like that doesn’t mean I’m dressing like a boy and it doesn’t mean that boys or girls are defined by certain things because of their gender. It doesn’t mean anything and just because you can’t open your eyes doesn’t mean I’m about to change.”

Holker welcomed Weslie in 2008 with her ex-fiancé and penned a sweet Instagram tribute on her 12th birthday last month. “12 years old and you are stunning in all ways,” the dancer captioned the May Instagram post. “You’re smart, you’re caring, you’re the best big sister, a great friend and a beautiful daughter! You are by far one of my greatest accomplishments, I AM PROUD to be your momma!!”

The Minnesota native is also the mother of son Maddox, 4, and daughter Zaia, 7 months, whom she shares with Boss, 37. The couple may not add another baby to their brood in the future, they exclusively told Us Weekly in February.

“We just want to make sure that all of our kids always have enough attention to feel fully loved,” Holker said at the time. I would never want a kid to feel like we don’t have enough attention to be at their activities, so that’s the thing that we consider. We’ll see how it goes.”