On the fence! Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker aren’t so sure about expanding their family after welcoming Zaia in November 2019.

“We’re not opposed to it or doing it,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively of having baby No. 4 on Tuesday, February 11, while promoting their Puffs partnership. “We just want to make sure that all of our kids always have enough attention to feel fully loved. I would never want a kid to feel like we don’t have enough attention to be at their activities, so that’s the thing that we consider. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Minnesota native, who is mom of Weslie, 11, from a previous relationship, as well as Maddox, 3, and Zaia, 3 months, with her husband, 37, told Us that she asked Boss “three weeks into dating” whether he wanted to have kids — and The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ said “seven or eight.”

Boss “liked the idea of a big family” and lots of siblings because he didn’t grow up in one, but admitted he has since changed his mind. “I witnessed childbirth and that number dropped drastically for me,” the Alabama native told Us. “It was like, ‘Oh, never mind. Actually, however many you want to have.’”

Since their youngest, the couple have been “shell shocked[ed].” The actor explained, “Even if you’ve been through it, there’s nothing that prepares you for those first couple of nights where you’re just like, ‘OK, we’re back in it like this.’”

Holker agreed, adding, “Really, you forget everything. I’ve had two other kids but when it came down to how much do we feed them? How much do they eat? How often do they? You have to re-navigate everything. I still look stuff up. I’ll Google all of the time. I don’t even remember when Zaia will go into real food right now.”

The biggest change in going from a “family of four to a family of five” is the shift in schedules, she went on to tell Us. “Our morning routines and our nighttime routines [were established], and then you bring a third child home and it’s all interrupted,” Holker explained. “You have to change everything. I think we’re in the process, right now, of kind of figuring out how that’s affected our household, but the kids themselves are so sweet and they’re so good with our newborn.”

Weslie “absolutely” helps out with Zaia, while Maddox gets diapers when his parents ask him to.

The So You Think You Can Dance alums wed in December 2013 in California. The couple travel often with their brood and rely on Puffs to tackle “runny noses.” Holker gushed to Us on Tuesday: “During cold and flu season, their immune systems take a beating. We use Puffs all the time.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi