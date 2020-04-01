Still celebrating! Jessie James Decker and other celebrity parents have rang in their children’s birthdays while self-quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fashion designer, 31, actually rang in both her daughter Vivianne’s 6th birthday and her son Forrest’s 2nd birthday in March.

The singer, who also shares son Eric, 4, with her husband, Eric Decker, shared Instagram photos on March 18 of her eldest wearing a birthday crown and sitting at the table with a wrapped present in front of her.

“Happy birthday Vivianne Rose Decker, my baby, my girl, you changed our lives forever!” the Kittenish creator captioned her social media tribute at the time. “You are the most incredible girl in the whole world and we are so lucky God let us be your Mommy and Daddy! It was an emotional day when she was born because we never knew love this strong before. These past six years with her have been a dream. I can’t wait to watch her continue to grow into the amazing person she is! We love you baby.”

Two weeks later, the couple celebrated Forrest’s big day. His older siblings stayed up later than he did the night before to secretly make homemade cards.

“You are an absolute JOY to this WolfPack!” the former professional football player, 33, wrote alongside a video of himself and his youngest the following day. “The sweet, gentle cuddles you give, the goofiness that makes us all laugh out loud, the smile that lights up every room you walk into, Mr. determined to do everything your big bro and sis do! A few of the incredible gifts you bring to our lives! Love you.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents getting creative on their kids’ special days while still social distancing, from Hilary Duff to Nate Berkus.