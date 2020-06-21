Another year older! Vanessa Bryant celebrated her and Kobe Bryant‘s daughter Capri’s 1st birthday with an emotional tribute to the pair’s youngest child.

The former model, 38, shared a photo via Instagram on Saturday, June 20, of Kobe and herself holding their newborn — whose middle name is in honor of her late father — one year earlier.

“Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!! God Bless you sweet princess,” she captioned the post. “Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”

Vanessa also posted photos from Capri’s Disney-themed birthday party, which included a Tokyo Disney Castle cake. The California native and Kobe’s daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, were also in attendance.

“Happy 1st birthday Capri! We love you so much mamacita,” Vanessa wrote alongside the photo. “Natalia had the original Disneyland castle, Gianna had the Walt Disney World castle, Bianka had Disney Paris and Capri has the Tokyo Disney Castle cake.”

Vanessa and the former Los Angeles Laker announced the birth of Capri one year earlier. “Our baby girl is here!!!!!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Capri Kobe Bryant. So thankful for our newest baby blessing.”

Kobe added, “We are beyond excited that our baby girl ‘Koko’ has arrived! #bryantbunch #4princesses.”

The NBA champion explained that he was proud to raise daughters in an interview with Extra ahead of Capri’s arrival.

“I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that,” Kobe said at the time. “[Vanessa] is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever. …. We’ll see if I can deliver. She’s like, ‘You go see if you can hit a clutch shot. You gave me all girls, let’s see if you can bring a boy!’ Nope, not yet. We’ll see.”

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in January along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41.

Capri has been hitting some major milestones in the last few months. Vanessa revealed in May that her youngest daughter had learned to walk. She shared a clip via Instagram of Capri taking her first steps into her mother’s arms before Vanessa kisses her. “I knew you were going to do it,” she told her daughter.

“My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today,” Vanessa captioned the sweet clip.

