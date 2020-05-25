Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Capri, 11 Months, Takes Her 1st Steps

A big accomplishment! Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter, Capri, 11 months, took her first steps over the weekend — and the milestone was documented on social media.

“My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉,” Vanessa, 38, captioned an Instagram video posted on Sunday, May 24.

Dressed in a pink onesie, the little one makes her way to Vanessa and is met with cheering and applause. Capri will meet another major milestone, her 1st birthday, on June 20.

The happy news comes after a difficult month for Vanessa. Earlier this month, she paid tribute to her late daughter, Gianna, on what would have been her 14th birthday.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” the former model captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter on May 1. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever.”

Just a week later, Vanessa celebrated her first Mother’s Day since Kobe and Gianna’s untimely deaths. She took to her Instagram Stories on May 10 to share a photo of a book titled Why I Love My Mom that she got from Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri. “I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri! Thank you!” she captioned the post.

Vanessa’s eldest also gave her a charcuterie board, which the family used to serve various cheeses, crackers, strawberries, grapes and nuts. “Thank you for my charcuterie board! @nataliabryant,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding a kissing-face and red heart emojis.

Vanessa became a widow in January when Kobe died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. Gianna and seven other people were also killed in the accident.

In February, the Los Angeles native filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the aircraft, Island Express Helicopters, claiming late pilot Ara Zobayan had been “negligent” by flying in foggy conditions. The families of four others killed in the crash followed Vanessa’s lead in April and filed similar suits.