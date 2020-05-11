So much love! Vanessa Bryant’s daughters helped make her first Mother’s Day without Kobe Bryant and Gianna one to remember.

The former model, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 10, to share a photo of a book titled Why I Love My Mom that she got from Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 10 months. “I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri! Thank you!” she captioned the post.

Vanessa’s eldest also gave her a charcuterie board, which the family used on Sunday to serve various cheeses, crackers, strawberries, grapes and nuts. “Thank you for my charcuterie board! @nataliabryant,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding a kissing-face and red heart emojis.

Many of Vanessa’s celebrity friends showered her with love on the holiday too. She shared pictures of floral arrangements that she received from stars including Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, La La Anthony and New York Knicks player Julius Randle and his wife, Kendra Randle. Vanessa also got a custom bracelet from Ciara with her daughters’ nicknames on it: Koko, BB, Gigi and Nani.

Natalia wished her mom a Happy Mother’s Day via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a collage of photos with the caption, “I love you Momma.” Vanessa reposted the message on her own account, writing, “I love being your mama @nataliabryant , Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the very best of mommy and daddy.”

Vanessa became a widow in January when Kobe died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles. Their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people were also killed in the accident.

In February, Vanessa filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the aircraft, Island Express Helicopters, claiming late pilot Ara Zobayan had been “negligent” by flying in foggy conditions. The families of four others killed in the crash followed Vanessa’s lead in April and filed similar suits.

Vanessa has also slammed the first responders who allegedly shared photos of the crash’s aftermath. “This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families,” her lawyer, Gary C. Robb, said in a statement posted on her Instagram account in March.