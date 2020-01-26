NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died at 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26, TMZ is reporting.

The former L.A. Lakers player was traveling with at least three other people on his private helicopter when a fire reportedly broke out. Fire brigade and paramedics attended the scene but TMZ reports that five people are confirmed dead.

It’s believed that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board.

KTLA reports that a helicopter crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area and burst into flames, killing everyone on board on Sunday at about 10 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into the ground, Fire Capt. Tony Imbrenda said.

“I heard the plane splutter and then a boom,” L.A. Times reporter Richard Winton tweeted, adding that the mountains were fogged in.

The crash sparked a brush fire, which made it difficult for first responders get to the aircraft, a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told the Times.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are responding to the scene.

The Philadelphia-born athlete, who was the son of former NBA player Joe Bryant, entered the NBA directly from high school and played his entire 20-year career for the Lakers.

Considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe was an 18-time All-Star and won five NBA championships with the Lakers. At 34, he became the youngest player in history to reach 30,000 career points. He retired from the game after the 2015-16 season.

In 2018, he won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball, which he wrote and narrated. The film was based on a letter he wrote to The Players’ Tribune on November 29, 2015, announcing his retirement.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, who he married in 2001, and their four daughters, Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianca, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

In March 2019, Kobe spoke to Extra about trying for a baby boy next with Vanessa.

“I think she wants a boy more than I do,” he said. “I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We’ll see if I can deliver. I don’t know.”