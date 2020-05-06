Seeing double. Vanessa Bryant sees her late husband Kobe Bryant’s features in their 10-month-old daughter, Capri.

“Capri looks just her daddy,” the California native, 38, captioned a Tuesday, May 5,Instagram photo of herself kissing the toddler’s head.

Vanessa also noted in the caption that Capri was wearing a pink dress that belonged to her late sister, Gianna. (Kobe and the 13-year-old died in January in a helicopter accident along with seven other victims.)

The former model celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday with an old note from the Los Angeles Lakers player.

“Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi,” Vanessa wrote via Instagram. “I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. It gave me something to look forward to today. The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita — my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together. #MyBirthdayWish.”

Capri and her older sisters, Bianka, 3, and Natalia, 17, also helped their mom celebrate her special day.

“Thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama,” Vanessa captioned a family photo on Tuesday. In the social media upload, she hugged her daughters while surrounded by countless pink and red bouquets, as well as multiple matching piñatas.

“You are the strongest person I know and I am so grateful to have you as my mom,” Natalia wrote in her mom’s card. “I will always be the Ethel to your Lucy!”

On her Instagram Story later that same day, Vanessa showed off cute cookies with photos of herself, Kobe and Gianna, as well as her “fave” Starbucks drinks.

Gianna would have rang in her 14th birthday on Friday, May 1, and Vanessa honored her with a touching Instagram tribute.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,” she wrote. “Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!”

Keep scrolling to see Vanessa’s birthday celebration with her daughters.