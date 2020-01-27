Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a tragic helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26, leaving behind wife and mom, Vanessa Bryant.

The California native, 37, who also shared daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months, with the late basketball legend, 41, wed Kobe in April 2001 after two years of dating.

On their 12th wedding anniversary in 2013, the former Los Angeles Lakers player posted a throwback photo with his wife on Instagram, writing, “This pic is the day I asked @ladyvb24 for her number 11/28/99. Thru the ups and downs she has been my love and best friend. 20 and 17 yrs old when we met, we have actually grown up together. A true honor and a blessing. Ti Amo Queen Mamba.”

The Philadelphia native honored that date again in November. “On this day 20 years ago I met my best friend, my Queen @vanessabryant I decided to take her on a date to Disneyland tonight to celebrate old school style (pre 4princesses),” the athlete wrote on social media at the time. “I love you my mamacita per sempre.”

Kobe’s friend and former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, gushed about what a “family man” the Wizenard Series: Training Camp creator was.

“Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man,” the TNT sports analyst, 47, captioned a photo of the shooting guard with his family. “That was what we had most in common. We love our families. Whenever we got together I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gianna was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. I miss you already brother. This is truly unbelievable. Everyone please keep the Bryant’s in your prayers.”

Keep scrolling to read more about Vanessa’s life with Kobe, from their relationship highs and lows to their future family plans.