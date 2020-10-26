Birthday girl! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrated their daughter Banks’ second year on Sunday, October 25.

“Banksy Bair is 2!” the Younger star, 33, captioned an Instagram tribute to her toddler. “My love, my sweet sweet angel girl. Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes (swoon). … No one would believe all the happiness that pours from you when you smile! You are curious, at ease, confident and brave. I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us!”

Koma, also 33, added with a post of his own: “It’s the greatest privilege of my life to be your dad and I’m endlessly proud / in awe of the little human you are, and the big human you’re becoming. There truly are no words, pep talks, dad blogs or what-to-expect podcasts that could’ve prepared me for the amount of joy, fullness and meaning you give me on an hourly basis. I’m learning on the job every day and I’m sorry I don’t always do your hair right, make mac and cheese as good as you deserve and subject you to car soundtracks way more appropriate for your 20’s than your 2’s, but thankfully you have a superhero of a mother who DOES nail the mac and cheese, rages the Trolls soundtrack with you, and dresses you A++ all while being the glue that keeps our family whole.”

The little one arrived in October 2018, joining Duff and her ex-husband Mike Comrie’s son, Luca, 8.

One day prior to Banks’ birthday, the actress revealed that she is pregnant with baby No. 3. “We are growing!” the Lizzie McGuire alum captioned a Saturday, October 24, Instagram video of Koma rubbing her baby bump. “Mostly me.”

The New York native shared the same footage, joking that “quarantine was fun” amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Baby No. 3 — 2021,” Koma wrote.

He proposed to the Texas native in May 2019, and they tied the knot seven months later in the backyard of their Los Angeles home.

Keep scrolling to see the pair celebrating Banks’ big day, from her cute cake to her colorful balloons.