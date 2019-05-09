He put a ring on it! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are engaged.

The Younger star, 31, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, May 9, with a pair of photos of herself showing off her new diamond engagement ring while standing next to the music producer, also 31.

“He asked me to be his wife,” she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji.

Koma uploaded the same pictures on his Instagram page, writing, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.” In the comments section, his new fiancée wrote, “Thanks for the promotion babe.”

Duff and Koma first hit it off in 2015 while working on her album Breathe In. Breathe Out. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

The couple started dating in late 2016 and made their red carpet debut at a pre-SAG Awards party in Los Angeles in January 2017. That same month, the “So Yesterday” singer and Koma spent a long weekend at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch, the same hotel where she spent her wedding night with then-husband Mike Comrie in August 2010.

Duff and Koma broke up in March 2017, but they got back together in the fall.

“I think [if] you have history and a past with someone and love — and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done — then, it can always work out again,” the actress said on The Talk in December 2017.

In June 2018, Duff announced that she and the EDM songwriter were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Banks, arrived in October. Duff also shares son Luca, 7, with Comrie, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2016.

