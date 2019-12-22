Married! Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Wed in Backyard Ceremony

Why not? Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma decided to have a low-key backyard wedding on Saturday, December 21, tying the knot in front of close family and friends.

According to TMZ, the couple’s ceremony took place in the backyard of their Los Angeles home and was extremely intimate.

Earlier this month, the bride’s sister, Haylie Duff, told Us Weekly that their parents wouldn’t like it if her sister eloped. “She will have a wedding [because] she’s the good daughter that does like everything the way she’s supposed to,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen author, 34, told Us exclusively of Hilary, 32, on December 13, at the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party celebrating the arrival of Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party. “I’m not really helping her plan. … She’s planning her own little thing. We’re very different. She’s more like the traditional, like, do all the steps [one].”

The Younger star said the same thing about Susan Duff and Robert Duff in November, telling Us exclusively: “We’re still scared of our parents, even though we are parents. My mom … would kill me [if we eloped]!”

Hilary announced the pair’s engagement via Instagram on May 9, with a pair of photos of herself showing off her new diamond engagement ring while standing next to the music producer, 32.

“He asked me to be his wife,” she captioned the upload, adding a red heart emoji.

Koma posted the same pictures on his Instagram page, writing, “I asked my best friend to marry me… @hilaryduff.” In the comments section, Hilary joked, “Thanks for the promotion babe.”

One month later, the actress took to social media again to share just how excited she was about marrying Koma. “Cheesy IM GETTING MARRIED As of one month ago post!” the So “Yesterday” singer captioned photo of herself on June 4, beaming and showing off her large diamond ring.

The newlyweds got to know each other in 2015 while working on her album Breathe In Breathe Out. “They had great chemistry in the studio,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute.”

They began dating in 2016, and though they separated the following March, they eventually reunited and had a child together, welcoming daughter Banks, now 13 months old, in October 2018.

Hilary was previously married to Mike Comrie and shares son Luca, 7, with the former NHL star.