Haylie Duff Reveals Her Kids Will Be Involved in Sister Hilary's Wedding





A family affair! Hilary Duff got engaged to Matthew Koma in May — and Haylie Duff opened up about the upcoming wedding.

“She will have a wedding [because] she’s the good daughter that does like everything the way she’s supposed to,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen author, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively of Hilary, 32, on Friday, December 13, at the Disney on Ice Holiday Skating Party celebrating the arrival of Disney on Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party. “I’m not really helping her plan. … She’s planning her own little thing. We’re very different. She’s more like the traditional, like, do all the steps [one].”

As for Haylie, she and her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, share daughters Ryan, 4, and Luna, 18 months, and have yet to tie the knot. “We talk about [marriage],” the Little Moon Society creator explained to Us. “Then life happens and we get busy. We will, I guess, at some point.”

The 7th Heaven alum joked that she “probably will” elope with Rosenberg, although her and Hilary’s parents “will literally kill” her.

Hilary said the same thing about Susan Duff and Robert Duff in November, telling Us exclusively: “We’re still scared of our parents, even though we are parents. My mom … would kill me [if we eloped]!”

Koma proposed to the Younger star in May and the couple are “really excited” for their nuptials. “I mean, we never thought we were actually going to get married,” Hilary said last month. “It’s just … we don’t have the time! We’re so excited, but we just don’t know when it’s going to happen.”

When asked on Friday if Ryan and Luna are going to be involved in the wedding, Haylie told Us, “Yeah,” but noted it is her sister’s job to speak to that further.

Hilary has two children of her own. She welcomed son Luca, now 7, in 2012 with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, and shares daughter Banks, now 13 months, with her fiancé.

