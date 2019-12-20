Here at Stylish, we’re winding down 2019 and the decade by taking a look back at the best celebrity wedding dresses of the 2010s — and oh boy, are they good.

From multiple royal weddings to two Kim Kardashian nuptials, there were some seriously big ceremonies over the past 10 years and lots of memorable gowns to prove it.

Kate Middleton kicked it off in April of 2011 when she said “I do” to Prince William in what we thought at the time would be the biggest royal wedding of the decade. Then Meghan Markle came along and exchanged vows with Prince Harry for an equally awe-worthy ceremony that is still talked about over a year later.

Middleton went with a classically elegant lace Alexander McQueen gown that featured long sleeves, a V-shaped neckline and an ivory satin bodice, while Markle opted for something more modern. The Duchess of Sussex stunned in a matte boatneck custom Givenchy gown by Clare Waight Keller that was sophisticated, contemporary and totally beautiful.

Royals aside, A-listers like Katherine McPhee and Sofia Vergara also tied the knot in standout gowns that we’ll be thinking about for decades to come. Then there was Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas, in which she wore much more than one dress during their three-day celebration. As for Kardashian’s dress that she wore for her big-day with Kris Humphries, the marriage may not have lasted long but the picture of her ivory Vera Wang ball gown will.

To see these dresses and more, keep scrolling for a look at some of the best wedding dresses of the 2010s decade.