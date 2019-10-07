



Finally! Hailey Baldwin’s wedding dress details have been revealed, including a special message embroidered at the end of her very dramatic veil.

A week after the 22-year-old renewed her vows with hubby Justin Bieber down in South Carolina, she shared never before seen images of her in her wedding dress that she wore to the ceremony. With these images come more details, including the designer, Off White c/o Virgil Abloh.

“Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, October 7. “You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

In the image, the bride is seen in a custom floral-embroidered chiffon wedding dress with lace and pearl embellishments throughout. The sexy mermaid fit includes an extra-long, full train. To accompany the dramatic back, the model also wore a long tulle veil with a floral trim to match the details on the gown. But that’s not all!

In another Instagram post, the blonde beauty shared a shot of her kissing the “Love Yourself” singer to show off the extravagant back. And at the end of the veil’s sheer train reads, “’til death do us part.” In the caption she wrote, “last Monday was the most special day of my life.”

This off-the-shoulder look, of course, differs from the gown we’ve already seen in pictures from the big day. Although it was only photo booth shots from the chest up at the reception, the woman of the hour wore a silk halter gown quite similar to Meghan Markle’s number from the royal wedding reception.

Baldwin made it very clear that she wanted to save the big reveal until she was ready. She took keeping it a secret so seriously that she walked to the church underneath a big tent that four men carried, preventing even paparazzi in helicopters from catching a sneak peek.

You gotta do what you got to do! And the incredible details on this dress were totally worth the wait.

