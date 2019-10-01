



Sound the wedding bells…again! Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber not-so-secretly got married at a courthouse in NYC in September 2018, but the two lovebirds renewed their vows in South Carolina on Monday, September 30, in front of a small group of friends and family. At the star-studded ceremony, which took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, Baldwin stunned in a strapless gown with a long veil.

Bieber wore a classic suit and black bow tie. He took his accessories to the next level, buying himself a gold Audemars Piguet watch from Jadelle Beverly Hills. Calling it a “lil wedding gift” on Instagram, the timepiece is rumored to cost a cool $65,000.

And for the fun-filled reception, Baldwin wore a halter-style gown, similar to the Stella McCartney number Meghan Markle wore to her wedding reception. The model even wore her hair like the royal, sporting a casual, low “messy” bun with a few loose pieces which hung behind her ear and showed off her $123,000 5-carat diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co. For the perfect finishing touch, she debuted a leather jacket with “wife” embroidered on the back — #goals! While we await official pics to be released, we can spy bits and pieces in the wedding photobooth pics the lovebirds and a few guests have shared on social media.

The entire event has been a fashionable affair, starting with the Mrs. bachelorette party on Wednesday, September 25, which saw her in a $56 Oh Polly dress. For the rehearsal dinner on Sunday, September 29, the 22-year-old bride donned a custom off-the-shoulder minidress from designer Vivienne Westwood. She accessorized with a diamond Messika necklace, diamond stud earrings, $975 Jimmy Choo heels and an on-trend ivory ribbon, which was adorably tied into her romantic half-up half-down hairstyle.

