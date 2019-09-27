



We’ll never forget when Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber secretly got married at the New York City courthouse last September. But now, the two are preparing for their second wedding, which is, again, top secret — but rumored to be happening very soon! This time, they’re pulling out all the stops, including a fun-filled bachelorette party for the model in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Help Him ‘Choose a Tux’ Days Before Wedding — and Hailey Baldwin Weighs In!

For the big girls’ night out, which took place on Wednesday, September 25, Baldwin wore a sexy, form-fitting, strapless white number. Obviously, the supermodel looked like royalty, but as it turns out, the bride-approved dress costs just $56 from the U.K.-based brand, Oh Polly.

Baldwin’s accessories really brought the look together. She obviously wore her $500,000 engagement ring, a fancy watch, trendy lucite heels, chunky silver hoop earrings and a white Jacquemus bag to match her dress and bridal #mood. And she just couldn’t leave the house without putting on her ultra-sparkly monogrammed “Bieber” necklace.

Hailey Baldwin Opens Up About Why She’s Not Ready to Launch Bieber Beauty Just Yet: ‘I Want to Take My Time’

As for her beauty look for the evening, the blonde bombshell wore her hair down in loose, flirty waves and rocked a black cat-eye with a stunning cheekbone highlight and a neutral, glossy lip. Overall, she kept the glam simple and let her sexy frock do the talking.

Over the course of the wild evening, Baldwin posed for photos with her sister, Alaia Baldwin, BBF Kendall Jenner, Maeve Riley and more! According to Instagram evidence, the celebration included phallic sippy cups, penis-shaped confetti and colorful candy necklaces. Perhaps our invite got lost in the mail.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!